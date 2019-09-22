Allsquare Wealth Management Position in Intl Business Machines (IBM) Has Trimmed by $317,566; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Price Declined, Hahn Capital Management Raised Stake by $10.63 Billion

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.42 million shares traded or 47.35% up from the average. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Another trade for 2,512 shares valued at $100,028 was made by Zhou Catherine on Tuesday, September 3.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16,078 shares to 117,840 shares, valued at $18.13B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,403 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 21,864 shares. Epoch Inv Prns reported 101,983 shares. Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 232,764 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Ferguson Wellman Cap stated it has 26,375 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 363 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.04% or 8,763 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 336,340 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 38,496 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,650 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.02% or 31,800 shares. Petrus Trust Lta has 4,844 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has invested 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman Company holds 2.44% or 345,939 shares in its portfolio. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 17,348 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 20,563 are owned by Haverford Tru. Moreover, Kistler has 0.26% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,944 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Co reported 2,188 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 116,986 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,911 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na reported 21,225 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 785 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4.84M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 877,710 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.