Allsquare Wealth Management Lowered Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding By $317,566; Cnb Financial (CCNE) Sellers Increased By 60.48% Their Shorts

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 51.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 2,185 shares with $301,000 value, down from 4,503 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $126.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.64. About 856,667 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had an increase of 60.48% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 94,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 60.48% from 58,700 shares previously. With 18,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.66%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 8,917 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.16% above currents $142.64 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Investors Buy IBM Stock This Month? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Can’t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.21 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Inv Advsrs holds 57,614 shares. Fragasso Grp holds 23,908 shares. Bollard Gp Lc has 1,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 29,552 shares. Bangor Bancorporation owns 4,252 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested in 0.08% or 5,663 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 28,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc invested 1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paradigm Asset Management Lc accumulated 750 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 20,000 shares. Wheatland has 0.58% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,590 shares. Hutchinson Ca reported 4,564 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department stated it has 18,841 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,336 activity. Scott Nicholas N. Jr. bought $1,336 worth of stock or 50 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 0.17% more from 6.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru Company owns 20,966 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 134,600 shares. Banc Funds Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.66% or 302,914 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd owns 2,391 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 42,143 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Com Mn. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Parametric Associate Limited Com, Washington-based fund reported 11,078 shares. Strs Ohio holds 23,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 112 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 190,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl holds 14,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3,691 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.45% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 207,399 shares.