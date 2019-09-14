Allsquare Wealth Management Lowered Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $317,566; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 416.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 68,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 84,714 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 16,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY TRIAL RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savant Cap Llc has 8,439 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has 471,317 shares. 5.86 million are owned by Legal General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Com. Colony Gru Ltd owns 12,347 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stewart And Patten Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 36,231 shares. Montgomery Invest Management holds 74,713 shares. Diversified Trust Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nordea Invest owns 1.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.56M shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Liability has 3,933 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.97% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 191,837 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Maverick Limited has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,880 shares. Moreover, Horrell Capital Management has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 139 shares. First Commercial Bank stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lakeview Cap Prns Limited Co owns 4,516 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Company Of Oklahoma reported 6,510 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 4,369 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 0.15% or 14,661 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 8,146 shares. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moody Bancshares Tru Division reported 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Regions Corporation reported 224,043 shares stake. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) accumulated 9,840 shares or 0.45% of the stock. 78,535 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc. 56,100 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Lc has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northstar Group Incorporated reported 9,322 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 28,389 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Liability Co has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

