Allsquare Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) as Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Pathstone Family Office Increased Stake by $570,608

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 7,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 19,184 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 11,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.36 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr reported 49,126 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Inv Il has 0.46% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,333 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Da Davidson Communications, a Montana-based fund reported 540,952 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.70 million shares. Ckw Financial owns 1,330 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,009 shares. First Interstate Bankshares has invested 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 0.02% or 177,610 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc owns 110,940 shares. California-based Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 496,388 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $847.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 48,490 shares to 22,491 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 31,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV).

