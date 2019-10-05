Allsquare Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $317,566 as Stock Price Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Holds Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP)

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301,000, down from 4,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 62,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 479,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 417,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 3.49 million shares. Rampart Investment Ltd Liability reported 0.25% stake. Barbara Oil owns 0.39% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,000 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clear Street Mkts Ltd Company reported 3,800 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co has 0.55% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 33,942 shares. 14,124 are held by Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.02% or 1,479 shares. Highlander Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,550 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 8,848 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Intl Limited reported 6,786 shares. Hallmark Cap owns 21,620 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Llc owns 0.34% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 124,619 shares. Security National holds 17,440 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 0.71% stake.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 55,200 shares to 155,600 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,200 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.