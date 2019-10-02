Allsquare Wealth Management Has Decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding; Contura Energy (CTRA) SI Increased By 11.31%

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 51.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 2,318 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 2,185 shares with $301,000 value, down from 4,503 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $127.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 2.63M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Contura Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) had an increase of 11.31% in short interest. CTRA’s SI was 366,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.31% from 328,800 shares previously. With 217,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Contura Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA)’s short sellers to cover CTRA’s short positions. The SI to Contura Energy Inc’s float is 1.95%. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 144,262 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory has invested 0.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 309,936 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3.97% or 14,653 shares. Woodstock reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tarbox Family Office holds 858 shares. Seabridge Limited Com has 2.74% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chemical Bank has 14,448 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora owns 2,207 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 18,003 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 48,000 shares. Finemark Natl Bancorporation has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability has invested 4.57% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Miracle Mile Ltd has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,144 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.13 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering IBM (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. IBM has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 11.86% above currents $141.75 stock price. IBM had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18.

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $477.57 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia.