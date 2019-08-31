Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Stock Value Rose While Wesbanco Bank Decreased by $998,055 Its Position; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Valuation Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 110,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 220,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 331,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 713,537 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Allscripts; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc; 24/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS HEALTHCARE GROUP SINGHEALTH HAS PARTNERED WITH ALLSCRIPTS TO IMPLEMENT IPRO ANESTHESIA ACROSS THE GROUP; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 01/05/2018 – Code’s “Soft Scanning” Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SAYS SINGAPORE IHIS TO FOCUS ON TWO EMR SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HYLAND’S B2 CFR AFTER DEBT-FUNDED ACQUISITION

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 7,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 27,511 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 35,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 309,497 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOLINA SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $4.24 – $4.74, EST. $3.68; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – ON A NET BASIS, CO WILL NOT RECEIVE PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS, WILL PAY CUSTOMARY FEES AND EXPENSES IN CONNECTION THEREWITH; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 30/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 06/03/2018 Molina Healthcare Announces Pricing of Synthetic Exchange Transaction; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 6,200 shares. Blackrock reported 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,076 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 49,874 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The invested in 101,757 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.03% or 49,900 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advsrs owns 124,200 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Ashford Mgmt Inc owns 5,265 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc invested in 0.1% or 2,250 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 33,214 shares stake. Cordasco reported 400 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 5,491 shares. First Personal Fin Services owns 0% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 46 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.61% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8,273 shares to 46,813 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 37,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 180,559 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0% or 500 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Diversified accumulated 0.01% or 12,745 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2.59M shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 26,326 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 1.49 million shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp accumulated 22,528 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 204,430 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 746,258 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 5.44 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 143,194 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) or 16.16M shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,227 shares stake.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (TLT) by 3,642 shares to 11,525 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VO) by 5,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

