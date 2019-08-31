Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.85 N/A 0.18 58.86 Five9 Inc. 53 13.06 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta means Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Five9 Inc.’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Five9 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 48.68% and an $13.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Five9 Inc.’s average price target is $67.5, while its potential upside is 6.79%. Based on the results shown earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Five9 Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Five9 Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.