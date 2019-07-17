Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.07 N/A 0.18 58.74 ANSYS Inc. 182 13.26 N/A 4.90 38.19

In table 1 we can see Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ANSYS Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.26 and it happens to be 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ANSYS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.37 beta which makes it 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Its rival ANSYS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. ANSYS Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 ANSYS Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a 3.66% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.6. On the other hand, ANSYS Inc.’s potential downside is -4.25% and its average target price is $200.83. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than ANSYS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares and 98.4% of ANSYS Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of ANSYS Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64% ANSYS Inc. -2.08% -1.58% 7.99% 12.72% 11.97% 30.79%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. was less bullish than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.