Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Contrasting side by side

Both Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.85 N/A 0.18 58.86 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 14.42 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival UP Fintech Holding Limited is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 48.68% at a $13.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.45% of UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 6.85% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.