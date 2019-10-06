Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 1.78 164.55M 0.18 58.86 Rimini Street Inc. 5 0.46 15.61M -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1,653,768,844.22% 28.6% 9.7% Rimini Street Inc. 334,763,028.09% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential is 19.39% at a $12.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.