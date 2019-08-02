Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 0.95 N/A 0.18 58.86 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.99 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Risk & Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Mitek Systems Inc.’s -0.23 beta is the reason why it is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has an average price target of $11.6, and a 16.12% upside potential. Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 consensus price target and a 38.02% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.