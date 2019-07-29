Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.00 N/A 0.18 58.74 LogMeIn Inc. 80 3.15 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 demonstrates Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LogMeIn Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogMeIn Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.26 beta means Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. LogMeIn Inc.’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Its rival LogMeIn Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.06% and an $11.6 consensus target price. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus target price of $85.67, with potential upside of 9.26%. Based on the data given earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than LogMeIn Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, LogMeIn Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

LogMeIn Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.