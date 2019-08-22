Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has 2.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.60% 9.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. N/A 10 58.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

$12 is the average target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., with a potential upside of 27.12%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 135.80%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.3. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s peers are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s competitors beat Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.