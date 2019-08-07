Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (MDRX) Holding Held by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Sather Financial Group Raised Markel (MKL) Stake by $2.89 Million

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol (MDRX) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 300,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Allscript Misys Healtcar Sol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 619,387 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECTS TO TIGHTLY INTEGRATE HEALTHGRID CAPABILITIES INTO ITS FOLLOWMYHEALTH PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts Backs 2018 Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SELLS ONECONTENT TO HYLAND SOFTWARE,; 01/05/2018 – Code’s “Soft Scanning” Technology Now Available Within Allscripts Sunrise Mobile; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO ACQUIRE HEALTHGRID; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS 1Q ADJ REV $518.6M, EST. $527.8M

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1112.19. About 17,157 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $297,037 activity. $101,519 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares were sold by MARKEL STEVEN A. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 44,338 shares to 48,383 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 108,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,774 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 115 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Van Den Berg I owns 803 shares. Sather Financial Gru Inc has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Victory Cap Management holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 132,384 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough, Virginia-based fund reported 1,944 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And, a Virginia-based fund reported 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0% or 1,501 shares. Davenport Lc has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sigma Planning invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Old Dominion Management Inc owns 470 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 7,669 shares. Shell Asset Management has 4,064 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 46,689 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,054 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “John Lecci joins Markel as Senior Director, US Professional Errors & Omissions – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Allscripts (MDRX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Allscripts Joins with Microsoft to Explore Technology for Clinical Research – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: AllScripts Healthcare (MDRX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 180,559 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 27,090 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.08% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 5.01 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 112,495 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 349,266 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 570,958 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 2.18 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 9.26M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Federated Investors Pa reported 112,523 shares. Axa holds 589,800 shares.