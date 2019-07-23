Allot Ltd. (ALLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

As Communication Equipment companies, Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 7 2.61 N/A -0.31 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.87 N/A -1.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -5.1%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Plantronics Inc.’s average target price is $84, while its potential upside is 129.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.25% of Allot Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.76% of Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.18% are Allot Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Plantronics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. 4.4% -4.77% 3.27% 4.4% 48.24% 25.04% Plantronics Inc. -1.73% -8.54% 0.19% -18.44% -29.47% 42.42%

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.