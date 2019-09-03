Allot Ltd. (ALLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

We will be comparing the differences between Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 8 2.49 N/A -0.30 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 13 0.30 N/A 9.86 1.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allot Ltd. and Aviat Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allot Ltd. and Aviat Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.25% and 57.1%. 5.18% are Allot Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.85% -3.22% -5.04% -5.74% -19.37% -3.25%

For the past year Allot Ltd. has 19.28% stronger performance while Aviat Networks Inc. has -3.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aviat Networks Inc. beats Allot Ltd.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.