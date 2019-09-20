Allot LTD (ALLT) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; Putnam Investments Has Boosted Its American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Position by $337,600

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 88,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 67,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 835,175 shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 304,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 661,031 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 965,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 7,224 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 23,500 shares to 2,933 shares, valued at $245,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 5,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,482 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Systems Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold ALLT shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 10.16 million shares or 2.71% less from 10.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 57,217 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,251 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability owns 280,465 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Clal Insur Ltd has 2.16 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 24,603 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 18,691 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Limited Com owns 49,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.72% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT).