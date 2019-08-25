Allot Ltd. (ALLT) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Comparison side by side

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Ltd. 8 2.64 N/A -0.30 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.85 N/A 1.28 35.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allot Ltd. and Ciena Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allot Ltd. and Ciena Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allot Ltd. and Ciena Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 4 10 2.71

Competitively Ciena Corporation has a consensus target price of $47.29, with potential upside of 18.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.25% of Allot Ltd. shares and 96.5% of Ciena Corporation shares. About 5.18% of Allot Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Ciena Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Allot Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ciena Corporation.

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Allot Ltd.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.