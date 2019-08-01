Allot Ltd. (ALLT) Analysts See $-0.06 EPS; Keurig DR Pepper (KDP) Shorts Raised By 4.53%

Analysts expect Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Allot Ltd.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 51,044 shares traded. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Keurig DR Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) had an increase of 4.53% in short interest. KDP’s SI was 10.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.53% from 10.46M shares previously. With 1.83M avg volume, 6 days are for Keurig DR Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)’s short sellers to cover KDP’s short positions. The SI to Keurig DR Pepper Inc’s float is 0.92%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.14. About 2.32M shares traded. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Keurig Dr Pepper has $3400 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 8.39% above currents $28.14 stock price. Keurig Dr Pepper had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $39.58 billion. The firm sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It has a 48.94 P/E ratio. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to clients through its Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Allot Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Street has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 38,600 shares. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). 525,000 were reported by Paw Capital. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 703,125 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 209,126 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Fil Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 16,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 18,186 shares. Sei Company reported 5,416 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 10,282 shares.