Allot Communications LTD (ALLT) Shareholder Sphera Funds Management LTD Upped Its Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) Stake by $11.54 Million

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (ALLT) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 370,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The institutional investor held 965,931 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 595,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Allot Communications Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.37M market cap company. The stock increased 6.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 205,673 shares traded or 214.36% up from the average. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) by 70.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 549,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 779,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 1.14M shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 3,928 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) for 1.82M shares. Boston Prns reported 233,508 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Paw Cap Corporation holds 4.12% or 525,000 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 60,523 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Sei Invests Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,416 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) or 11,962 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 8,394 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard accumulated 703,125 shares. 50,000 were reported by Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Ltd Llc. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT).

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 32,849 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,769 shares, and cut its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods And Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,220 shares to 60,720 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 683,884 were reported by Northern Tru. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Gam Ag invested in 53,014 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 160,626 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Capital Lc reported 1.68% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 45,047 shares. Int Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,112 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 1.35M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 15,280 are held by Hightower Tru Services Lta. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 603,550 shares. Natixis has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 21,323 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% or 1.07M shares. Sei Invs stated it has 23,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 29,435 shares.