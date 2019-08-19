Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.46 N/A -3.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42.33 is Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 61.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.