Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

As Biotechnology companies, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.87 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, PDL BioPharma Inc. has 11 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $42.33, and a 55.34% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PDL BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats PDL BioPharma Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.