Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 57.22M -2.05 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 200,701,508.24% 0% 0% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.12% are Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.