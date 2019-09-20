Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 83 10.44 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 31.86%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116 average price target and a 66.00% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 73.2% respectively. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.