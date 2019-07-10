Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.04% and an $45 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
