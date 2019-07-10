Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 67.04% and an $45 average price target.

Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 59.8% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than INmune Bio Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.