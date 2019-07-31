Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|85.03
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 44.51% at a $45 average target price. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 57.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.92%
|-19.8%
|-27.43%
|0%
|0%
|-24.37%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
