Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 85.03 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 44.51% at a $45 average target price. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 57.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.