Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.12 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 53.20% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $42.33. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 329.34% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.