Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.36% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 52.4% and 7.7%. 2% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.