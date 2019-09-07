Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$42.33 is Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 53.65%. Competitively Athersys Inc. has an average target price of $8.33, with potential upside of 503.62%. Based on the results given earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.