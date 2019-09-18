Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Reaches $32.72 After 6.00% Up Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering FireEye, Inc. (FEYE)

Among 3 analysts covering FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FireEye Inc has $18 highest and $1500 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 14.92% above currents $14.21 stock price. FireEye Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. See FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) latest ratings:

The stock of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 340,752 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.98B company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $34.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALLO worth $239.04 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold FireEye, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 181,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 1.32 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). New York-based Needham Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.03% stake. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Lenox Wealth Management Inc accumulated 0% or 250 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 18.19M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 1.77 million shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Natixis Advsr L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 1.91M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 207,599 were reported by First Washington.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm provides vector-specific appliance and cloud solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances.

Analysts await Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.71% negative EPS growth.

