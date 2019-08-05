Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Reaches $29.50 After 4.00% Up Move; Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 70 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 58 sold and trimmed stock positions in Modine Manufacturing Co. The active investment managers in our database now own: 43.54 million shares, up from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

The stock of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 460,330 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.59 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $30.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALLO worth $143.40M more.

Analysts await Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings on August, 6. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allogene Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.59 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $559.26 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 10.14% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 237,730 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tygh Capital Management Inc. has 1.58% invested in the company for 648,624 shares. The Maryland-based Financial Consulate Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 175,524 shares.