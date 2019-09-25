Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) Reaches $28.29 After 5.00% Down Move; Magnetar Financial Raised Waters (WAT) Holding

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 181.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc acquired 7,360 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 11,415 shares with $2.46M value, up from 4,055 last quarter. Waters Corp now has $14.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $219.55. About 338,357 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

The stock of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 288,256 shares traded. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $3.44B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $26.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALLO worth $172.20M less.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. The firm is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Analysts await Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Allogene Therapeutics has $50 highest and $3700 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 53.76% above currents $28.29 stock price. Allogene Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 27,760 shares to 25,984 valued at $741,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Data Corp New stake by 871,719 shares and now owns 8.51M shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 17,558 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Bankshares And Trust holds 95 shares. Schroder Investment Grp has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Caledonia Invs Public Ltd Llc has invested 7.64% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,395 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,070 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,332 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 41,578 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 11,199 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 1,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 4.24M shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 10,371 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Llc.