Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

Both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.58 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 highlights Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 70.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $215.86 average price target and a 22.79% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 96.6% respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.