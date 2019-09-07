Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The consensus price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, with potential upside of 53.65%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 38.01% and its consensus price target is $59. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
