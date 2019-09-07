Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, with potential upside of 53.65%. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 38.01% and its consensus price target is $59. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.