Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 164.99 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 67.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.