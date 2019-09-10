Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Liquidity
17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
The upside potential is 45.66% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $42.33. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 769.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
