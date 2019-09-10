Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 45.66% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $42.33. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 769.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.