Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Contrasting side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.5, and a 32.66% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 23.9% respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.