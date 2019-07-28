Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 52.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. N/A 28 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $34.5, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.00%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.