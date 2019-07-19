Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparing side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.88 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 59.35%. Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.4, with potential upside of 261.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 44.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.