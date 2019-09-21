Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$43.5 is Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.86%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 50.3% respectively. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
