Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparing side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$43.5 is Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 31.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 50.3% respectively. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.