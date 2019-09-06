Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 53.65% at a $42.33 consensus target price. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 665.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.