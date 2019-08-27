Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $42.33, with potential upside of 62.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.