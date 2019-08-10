Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 49.42 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.32% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.