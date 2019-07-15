Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Contrasting side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a 66.98% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Biofrontera AG.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 3 of the 5 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.