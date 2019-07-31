Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) Comparing side by side

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 197 11.33 N/A 3.10 63.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.16% and an $45 consensus target price. Competitively Bio-Techne Corporation has an average target price of $250, with potential upside of 18.96%. The information presented earlier suggests that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 95% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. 2% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.38% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Bio-Techne Corporation -2.6% -1.96% 4.04% 15.15% 29.42% 35.9%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.