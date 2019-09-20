Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Comparing side by side

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 528.04 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $43.5, with potential upside of 32.95%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Autolus Therapeutics plc has 3.52% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.