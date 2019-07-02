Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Contrasting side by side

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 39.94 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $45, with potential upside of 58.79%. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 151.89% and its consensus target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.