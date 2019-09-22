Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparison side by side

Both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.86% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $43.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 33.8% respectively. About 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.