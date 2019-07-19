Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a 59.35% upside potential and an average price target of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.4% and 85% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 6.05% stronger performance while Allakos Inc. has -20.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Allakos Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.